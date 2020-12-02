Free downtown Kelowna parking on Saturdays in December

The City of Kelowna is continuing its holiday tradition of waiving downtown on-street parking charges on every Saturday in December.
Vehicles will be allowed to park downtown free of charge on all four Saturdays this month; however, time limits will remain in effect.
All other parking restrictions (designated accessible permit stalls, yellow curbs, loading zones) also remain in effect.
This is the 26th year in a row the city has provided complimentary parking to help downtown businesses during the holiday shopping season.
