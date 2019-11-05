Free downtown parking coming to Kelowna

City councillors have passed motion to provide free downtown parking during all Saturdays in December

You won’t have to break your budget to park around downtown Kelowna this Christmas season.

Kelowna city councillors passed a motion on Monday afternoon to provide free parking downtown for all Saturdays in December.

Dave Duncan, manager of parking services with City of Kelowna, said the initiative has been going on for decades.

“Staff received a request from the Downtown Kelowna Association to provide the complimentary on and off-street parking,” said Duncan, during a council meeting on Nov. 4.

“For the past 24 years, staff and council have approved this request and it has become a growing tradition.”

Despite the waived fee, don’t spend too much time Christmas shopping in one place. Duncan said posted parking time limits will continue to be enforced during the month.

