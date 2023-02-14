Free fun activities for Family Day in West Kelowna

A Family Day photo scavenger hunt can also be done to win a great prize

There is something fun for everyone to do and explore in West Kelowna for the Family Day long weekend.

On Friday (Feb. 17) there is a Pro-D Day skate at Jim Lind Arena from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $2 per person.

A Family Day photo scavenger hunt can also be done to win a great prize.

Take selfies or photos of indoor activities, outdoor locations, or guided weekend adventures and post them on Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #WestsideFamilyDay or email photos to recreation@westkelownacity.ca.

Submissions are due Thur. Feb. 23 and winners will be contacted on Mon. Feb. 27.

A free day of family fun is planned for Mon. Feb. 20:

Big & Little Skate (six years and under) at Jim Lind Arena – 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.;

Public Skate – 10:45 a.m. to noon;

Dome Play Day for kids up to five years old at the Multi-Sport Centre – 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m;

Family Dome Play for kids five years and older at Multi-Sport Centre – 10:45 a.m. to noon.

More information about Family Day activities can be found on the City of West Kelowna website.

