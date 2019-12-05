Parking downtown Kelowna. (City of Kelowna)

Free weekend parking in downtown Kelowna starts Saturday

Take advantage of free parking every Saturday and Sunday throughout December

The City of Kelowna has gotten a gift for downtown shoppers and visitors.

Starting this weekend and running throughout December, free parking at major street parking and parkades available every Saturday and Sunday.

It’s the 24th year of the consecutive gift to downtown-goers, part of the Downtown Kelowna Association’s request for more complimentary parking especially during the holidays.

READ MORE: Kelowna bylaw officers throwing away items belonging to homeless

The free parking does not include off-street lots (Impark) and regular parking restrictions are still being enforced (time limits, loading zones, handicap parking, etc.)

For more information on which lots are offering free parking, visit downtownkelowna.ca.

