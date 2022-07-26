Tamara Lich, an organizer of the so-called Freedom Convoy who organized fundraising for the protest which became a weeks long blockade, embraces supporters as she leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, on Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tamara Lich, an organizer of the so-called Freedom Convoy who organized fundraising for the protest which became a weeks long blockade, embraces supporters as she leaves the courthouse in Ottawa after being granted bail, on Monday, March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Tamara Lich to be released on bail, again

Comes after Lich was jailed for breaching her bail conditions

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich has once again been ordered released from jail after a Ontario Superior Court judge found errors in the decision to revoke her bail two weeks ago.

Lich was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant at the end of June for an alleged breach of her bail conditions, which forbade her from having contact with a long list of fellow convoy organizers without lawyers present.

Lich was photographed with one of the people on that list — Tom Marazzo — at an awards ceremony put on by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Toronto.

Justice of the Peace Paul Harris ordered her jailed until her trial, saying there was no evidence that lawyers were present and that the two were clearly not discussing her case.

Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman says the justice of the peace made several legal errors, including that her bail conditions didn’t stipulate that she had to be discussing her case.

Goodman warned Lich the authorities are watching her every move and to abide by the letter of her conditions, because if her bail comes into question again he does not expect she would be released a third time.

– Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Previous story
‘Missed opportunity’: Mixed reactions to Pope’s public mass in Edmonton stadium
Next story
Harasser of B.C. teen posed to family as child-protection staff, Crown tells jury

Just Posted

Photo taken with permission of a woman who had a seizure, due in part to the extreme heat in Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna’s vulnerable want to shelter from heatwave, but bylaw requires they move

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP looking to address bike theft problem

Two vehicle crash in Spring Valley. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
SUV towed from scene after 2 vehicle crash in Spring Valley

Tom Dyas announced his candidacy for mayor of Kelowna in a campaign kick-off event in Rutland on Wednesday evening. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media) Tom Dyas declared he was running for mayor of Kelowna in June. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Kelowna mayoral candidate tees off on golf course controversy