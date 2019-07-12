Freeride Days on at Kelowna’s Big White Ski Resort

Riders from across North America come to Big White to compete for FMB Gold event

Freeride Days kicked off yesterday with bronze-level riders from across North America trying their hand at qualifying for the FMB Gold event on July 13.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said 14-year-old Jackson Goldstone, who placed sixth, trying to contain his excitement for the course. “They (Loft Bike Parks) took a massive slopestyle course and shrunk it down so we can ride it.”

“It’s super fun and built really well and I can’t wait to ride it.”

And no one held back in the ultra-competitive Bronze Slopestyle finals on Thursday. Especially Liam Wallace who claimed the top prize with his big tricks. Now, he looks to take on the Gold course on Saturday.

Kamloops’ Soren Farenholtz played it cool and collected, which landed him the second-place prize and 16-year-old Liam Baylis used spin and flip combos to claim the bronze.

Each rider was able to take two runs, but no one took that offer up.

Freeride Days continues on July 12 with women’s slopestyle and best trick. Food trucks and beer gardens are open by 11 a.m.

