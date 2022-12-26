Highway cameras show slick conditions on Highway 3 between Princeton and Hedley. Freezing rain is expected to make conditions hazardous from Hope to Osoyoos and Penticton on Dec. 26. (DriveBC)

Freezing rain expected on Highways 3 and 97

DriveBC is recommending only essential travel

DriveBC is recommending people avoid anything but essential travel due to freezing rain in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

A travel advisory has been issued along Highways 97 and 3 due to heavy snow and freezing rain, warning travellers to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions.

The warning currently stretches from Penticton to Osoyoos on Highway 97, and from Penticton and Osoyoos to Hope along Highways 3 and 3A.

DriveBC’s next update for the roads is expected at noon.

A freezing rain condition was previously issued for much of the Southern Interior including around Kelowna and along the Connector for Christmas Day, however those areas have so far escaped the current advisory.

READ MORE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, a bus crashed and rolled over on Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Merritt, leaving four dead and 53 people injured.

Following the crash the highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews responded.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsRoad conditions

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gas leak forces early morning building evacuation in West Kelowna
Next story
Thousands of Canadians remain in the dark days after fierce storms knock out power

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is playing for Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets stars meet on the world stage

Highway cameras show slick conditions on Highway 3 between Princeton and Hedley. Freezing rain is expected to make conditions hazardous from Hope to Osoyoos and Penticton on Dec. 26. (DriveBC)
Freezing rain expected on Highways 3 and 97

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).
Gas leak forces early morning building evacuation in West Kelowna

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

Pop-up banner image