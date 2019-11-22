Freezing rain, flurries possible for Central and North Okanagan

Risk of freezing rain tonight and Saturday morning in Central, North Okanagan and Connector

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a risk of freezing rain across the Okanagan Valley tonight and tomorrow morning.

The statement covers both the Central and North Okanagan, as well as the Okanagan Connector.

Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the cities are more likely to see rain or wet snow rather than freezing rain but flurries are also possible.

He said that if the snow does make it to the valley bottom, it won’t stick around for too long.

“Tomorrow we’re forecasting it to be warm and anything that happens will melt,” he said.

Lundquist also said a warm weekend, several degrees above average, is expected.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.