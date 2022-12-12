French Immersion proposed for Lake Country secondary school

The recommendation is for French Immersion to start at George Elliot Seconday next school year

Lake Country students could have more opportunities to learn French as a second language.

Currently French Immersion is offered from kindergarten to grade five at École Peter Greer Elementary School and for grades six to eight at École H.S. Grenda Middle School.

The Central Okanagan Public School Board is looking for ways students can continue the program in grade nine.

Information will be provided during a board meeting on Dec. 14.

The two proposals to allow students graduating grade eight to continue with French Immersion are to bring the program to either George Elliot Secondary School or École Dr. Knox Middle School.

The presentation will also include information on projected enrollment, what additional staff would be needed, and costs associated with expanding French Immersion.

Ultimately, staff will be recommending that a French Immersion program should begin at George Elliot Secondary School in the 2023-2024 school year.

