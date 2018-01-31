French immersion up for discussion in West Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Public Schools board will be discussing options tonight

Hudson Road Elementary or Rose Valley Elementary may be getting a middle-entry point French immersion program.

Options for French immersion in West Kelowna will be outlined during tonight’s regular school district board meeting.

Staff recommends that the Board of Education commit to a K-12 program on the Westside, as well as a Grade 4 middle entry point program at either Hudson Road Elementary or Rose Valley Elementary, to make Glenrosa Middle School a dual track French Immersion school and the location of a secondary French immersion program be determined upon completion of the proposed capital projects, according to a report.

Offering the program at either elementary school would “would serve the northeast neighbourhoods of West Kelowna while École George Pringle Elementary would continue to serve the southwest neighbourhoods of West Kelowna and Peachland,” said the report.

The elementary schools have also been listed as the only sustainable options for the middle-entry program.

A district-wide survey showed strong public interest in opening either Grade 4 or Grade 6 entry points for French immersion, said the report.

Currently George Pringle Elementary has a French immersion program for students in Kindergarten or Grade 1 and after Grade 6 they must continue the program in Kelowna.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.