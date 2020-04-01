Association launches French-language games, online tools for families learning at home

Parents teaching their French language children have new resources available online for support. (Submitted photo)

As parents are adapting to homeschooling through the help of online tools, there are a few French language programs to also be noted.

Canadian Parents for French BC & Yukon has announced online extra-curricular resources to assist the more than 230,000 students in French language programs.

“We know parents are looking for ways to help their children maintain their French while schools are closed. As such, we have put together a list of movies, music, tutoring services, and activities on our Canadian Parents for French BC & YK website for parents and educators. The more parents can continue to immerse their children in French language and culture during the closure, the better,” said Glyn Lewis, executive director of Canadian Parents for French BC & YK.

The resources are broken down into the following categories: French teaching supports, culture and history, entertainment and games, vocabularly and grammar, and reading.

This week, Canadian Parents for French also launched a virtual French public speaking competition called Ensemble à Distance. The project invites students to record short videos, en français, sharing what life is like right now while schools are closed. Students are then encouraged to share their videos online.

The contest is also a fundraiser for Food Banks Canada, who have been particularly impacted by the Corona-19 pandemic.

“The longer schools are closed, the more parents will be looking for ways to help immerse their children in experiences – any experiences – where children can practice their French,” Lewis said. “Our mission in the coming weeks is to provide online resources and support, as best as we can.”

