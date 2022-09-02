Fresh faces, new ideas needed, says Kelowna council candidate

A Kelowna council candidate for October’s election believes it’s time for a change.

“We need fresh voices, we need new ideas and we need to change the way that things are being done today because it’s not getting any better,” said Indy Dhial.

He referenced homelessness and crime in particular and added a compassionate approach needs to be part of any solution.

“We need to get to the root of the issue,” explained Dhial. “We have to figure out what the actual issue is for each person.”

On crime, Dhial said it’s obvious an increase in police presence is needed.

“We’re seeing homes vandalized and people attacked downtown and drugs. I’m afraid to take my kids to City Park to go run around in the grass because we don’t know what’s going to be on the grass.”

An issue close to his heart is childcare, as he is the owner/operator of a daycare.

“I have a three-year waitlist,” said Dhial. “What that creates is an issue for parents to being able to go back to work because childcare isn’t cheap.”

Dhial added that ways need to be found to create more spaces for children, either through approving more locations or finding ways through programs to create more funding to open locations. As for why residents should vote for him, Dhial said he has lived in Kelowna his entire life and understands the challenges the city is facing.

“Things have gone very south in the last four-to-eight years,” he said. “I am someone who wants to listen to the people and find out what they want, what their needs are, and bring those things to the table.”

