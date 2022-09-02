Local business operator Indy Dhial is running for Kelowna council. (Photo/Indy Dhial)

Local business operator Indy Dhial is running for Kelowna council. (Photo/Indy Dhial)

Fresh faces, new ideas needed, says Kelowna council candidate

Indy Dhial belives it’s time for a change on city council

A Kelowna council candidate for October’s election believes it’s time for a change.

“We need fresh voices, we need new ideas and we need to change the way that things are being done today because it’s not getting any better,” said Indy Dhial.

He referenced homelessness and crime in particular and added a compassionate approach needs to be part of any solution.

“We need to get to the root of the issue,” explained Dhial. “We have to figure out what the actual issue is for each person.”

On crime, Dhial said it’s obvious an increase in police presence is needed.

“We’re seeing homes vandalized and people attacked downtown and drugs. I’m afraid to take my kids to City Park to go run around in the grass because we don’t know what’s going to be on the grass.”

An issue close to his heart is childcare, as he is the owner/operator of a daycare.

“I have a three-year waitlist,” said Dhial. “What that creates is an issue for parents to being able to go back to work because childcare isn’t cheap.”

Dhial added that ways need to be found to create more spaces for children, either through approving more locations or finding ways through programs to create more funding to open locations. As for why residents should vote for him, Dhial said he has lived in Kelowna his entire life and understands the challenges the city is facing.

“Things have gone very south in the last four-to-eight years,” he said. “I am someone who wants to listen to the people and find out what they want, what their needs are, and bring those things to the table.”

READ MORE: Mother who lost son to drug poisoning speaks out at OD Awareness Day in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna mother-daughter duo marching for multiple myeloma research

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionCity of KelownaMunicipal electionmunicipal politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna cop charged with assault claims unreasonable delays in trial
Next story
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

Just Posted

(Photo - Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP and School District urge back to school safety

Overnight construction in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Carly La Berge, volunteer lead with Hope Outreach in Kelowna. (Photo contributed)
Okanagan outreach service seeking volunteers in Vernon and Kelowna

Librarian Tal Wieczorek is the new co-ordinator of Reading Buddies and will be leading the Chilliwack Library's new Man in the Moon story time for male caregivers and their children. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Okanagan libraries help new residents settle in