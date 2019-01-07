Fresh powder and after school program at Big White Ski Resort

Five centimetres of fresh powder has dropped at Big White Ski Resort.
The added centimetres bring the new snow total to 16 centimetres over the past seven days.
Temperatures on the mountain are -8ºC with scattered clouds and unlimited visibility.
There are 13 lifts open today and 108 runs currently open.
An after-school program for Okanagan residents that have children in Grade 4 and up can participate in the three fully supervised after-school sessions that will run for three weeks and include pick-up and drop-off and lift tickets if necessary. To enroll sign up on www.bigwhite.com
The Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues, is on again over the weekend, skiers are challenged to do all the blue runs at Big White in two days.
