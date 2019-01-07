Big White Ski Resort has recieved four centimetres of fresh snow, bringing its total amount of fresh powder over the last seven days to 45 centimetres. —Image: Big White Ski Resort

Fresh powder and after school program at Big White Ski Resort

Five centimetres of snow fell over the mountain overnight

Five centimetres of fresh powder has dropped at Big White Ski Resort.

The added centimetres bring the new snow total to 16 centimetres over the past seven days.

Temperatures on the mountain are -8ºC with scattered clouds and unlimited visibility.

There are 13 lifts open today and 108 runs currently open.

RELATED: Cloudy skies ahead for Kelowna

An after-school program for Okanagan residents that have children in Grade 4 and up can participate in the three fully supervised after-school sessions that will run for three weeks and include pick-up and drop-off and lift tickets if necessary. To enroll sign up on www.bigwhite.com

The Coast Capital Savings Cruz the Blues, is on again over the weekend, skiers are challenged to do all the blue runs at Big White in two days.

