Hospital workers will receive a slice, pop and a brownie for showing authentic ID

Fresh Slice is a Canadian Pizza chain that has three location in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Fresh Slice is giving a “pizza-of-its heart” to hospital workers putting their lives on the line during the pandemic.

All hospital workers are entitled to a slice, a can of pop and a brownie upon providing hospital identification.

“Fresh Slice wants to thank you: All doctors, nurses, paramedics working in hospitals battling everyday risking your lives to save ours,” reads a statement from a recent advertisement.

For more information about Fresh Slice Cares, visit freshslice.com/cares

