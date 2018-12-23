Fresh snow at Big White

Santa will be in for breakfast at Big White Ski Resort

It’s the Sunday before Christmas, but Santa has already dropped by and given Big White Ski Resort an early present.

Last night, seven centimetres of fresh powder fell bringing a total since last Sunday to half a metre of fresh stuff.

Santas Workshop is in full swing today, and will be taking photos from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Feeling peckish before you go out to hit the snow? Join the big guy for breakfast Sunday and Monday morning at Moose Lounge from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

