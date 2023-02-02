Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Feb. 3 sailings aboard the Queen of New Westminster have been cancelled amid gale-force wind warnings impacting the marine areas between Vancouver Island and mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

Two trips impacted, more at risk between Victoria and the Lower Mainland

Some Friday ferry sailings between Greater Victoria and the Lower Mainland have been cancelled and others are at risk of the same fate due to strong marine winds.

The noon sailing out of Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. ferry out of Swartz Bay on Feb. 3 were proactively cancelled by BC Ferries on Thursday. Other Friday trips aboard the Queen of New Westminster at risk of cancellation include the 4 p.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries said in a service notice that it will monitor the weather forecast and provide further updates as soon as more information is available.

Environment Canada issued several gale-force wind warnings for waterways around the Island on Thursday. Those gusts were ranging from 34 to 47 knots, or were expected to, in both the Georgia and Haro straits, the weather agency said just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The heavy winds are forecasted to remain strong in the straits through Friday afternoon.

READ: HAZMAT call to BC Cancer building at Royal Jubilee Hospital prompts emergency response

 

Pop-up banner image