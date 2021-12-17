(Big White webcam photo, Dec. 17) Fresh snow and clear skies on the mountain today

Friday powder day and unlimited visibility at Big White Ski Resort

The resort opens two new lifts today with an overnight dump of 14cm

Call in sick and go skiing, it’s a Friday powder day.

Big White got 14cms of fresh snow over the last day.

West Ridge and Cliff chair open today with a base of 137cm.

Visibility is unlimited and the turns are fresh.

Big White Ski Resort is reminding guests to wear masks whenever possible in the lodges, gondola and lift lines.

For more information about Big White, visit their website at bigwhite.com.

