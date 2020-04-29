Friends, business owners rally to provide meals for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Meals will be served to people at the emergency shelter and people at the Recreation Avenue encampment

Three Kelowna friends, who are also local business owners, have banded together to provide meals to those in need.

Gary Judge, owner of Realand Realty; Karam Kler, a principal of his construction company Forever Destiny Homes; and Gurvinder Momi, owner of restaurants, Dawett, Da Tandoor and Chutney Indian Cuisine; are providing meals to be served by Kelowna’s Gospel Mission on April 30.

The meal will be delivered at 4 p.m. to people staying at the emergency shelter and to people living outside at 551 Recreation Avenue in the parking lot.

“We feel incredibly supported by our community during this difficult time,” said Randy Benson, the mission’s executive director. “Our residents and people living without a home are really struggling right now — cut off from many services. It’s hard to stay at home when you don’t have a home. We’re so grateful to have this group of friends, including a top Kelowna restaurant, provide a delicious meal to people who are at a low point in their lives.”

Judge said the three wanted to support the community through these difficult and uncertain times.

“Together we stand strong and shall pass through these hard times,” he said.

“We would also like to say a big thank you to the front-line workers and the essential services workers who have been working continuously and tirelessly to ensure we have all the essential services available to us. You all are the real heroes a salute to you all.”

Homelessness