Friends, family mourn Kelowna fitness instructor

Kelowna man died in tragic accident travelling to his hometown in Ontario

Kelowna resident Tyler Lee died in a car accident in Eastern Canada. - Image: Go Fund Me

A Kelowna man tragically died in a traffic accident in Ontario on Friday.

Tyler Lee, a fitness instructor at GoodLife Fitness Centre in Kelowna, was in an accident near Burlington, Ontario and passed away.

Two others were in critical condition in hospital, according to a Go Fund Me page, set up to raise money for the families.

One man is now out of hospital and another is also expected to recover.

Lee is being remembered as a great person that cared deeply for others.

“Tyler will be remembered as a remarkable individual, he was cared about deeply and meant the world to many. He was a brave, kind-hearted person, who never turned down a challenge and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He will be deeply missed,” wrote Michelle Blackburn, who established the the Go Fund Me page.

Friends are remembering him in online tributes.

“Got to know Tyler through GoodLife, there was never a day at the gym that he didn’t greet me with a smile and a hello. I think that says a lot,” said Ross Kotscherofski.

“He was an inspiration to everyone he was around,” wrote Jamie Banner.

As of Monday morning, more than $15,000 had been raised for the families.

