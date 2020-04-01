Friends of Dorothy Lounge is located on the corner of Water Street and Lawrence Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

Friends of Dorothy’s drag queens deliver food in support of Kelowna’s first responders

The lounge is donating $5 from every order to first responders

Friends of Dorothy Lounge in Kelowna is stepping up to support local first responders through their new drag delivery service.

“Delivery is a drag and we’re bringing it you,” reads an Instagram post by Friends of Dorothy.

To all the friends of Dorothy, ⁠ • Delivery is a drag and we're bringing it to you. We are offering a more condensed, dine-at-home menu for all our friends – and it gets even better. You can order your favourite wine, beer or cider as well. It all starts today. 4pm – 10pm, EVERY DAY.⁠ • This is a time to stand up for our community and all the frontline workers who have been working day in and day out to keep us healthy and safe. We will be donating $5 from every order to our first responders for all their hard work.

The popular cocktail lounge is offering a more condensed, dine-at-home menu as well as wine, beer or cider.

“This is a time to stand up for our community and all the frontline workers who have been working day in and day out to keep us healthy and safe,” said Friends of Dorothy.

“We will be donating $5 from every order to our first responders for all their hard work. “

To place your pickup or delivery order, phone (236) 420-4565. ID may be required.⁠

Delivery starts at $5 and will be contactless to ensure the health and safety of the public.

Coronavirus

