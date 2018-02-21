Tristin Croteau, 21, died at Big White on Monday

Friends of late Kelowna ‘boarder raising money for charity

Friends and family of a young man who died in snowboarding accident gives back to the sport

The family of a popular snowboarder who tragically died on Monday at Big White is raising money to help enable children who can’t afford the sport a chance to experience it.

Tristin Croteau, 21, died at Big White on Monday, sending shockwaves through the community of skiers and boarders.

“Tristin was a brother, son, and friend to many of us,” said friend Tony Nguyen online. “Tristin had such a genuine and impactful personality. He was always supportive and never made anyone feel excluded or small. He was the most caring kind soul, was always filled with love and positivity to his friends and family.”

Nguyen has established a Go Fund me page, initially designed to help the family with finances during this tough time. However the family has indicated that the money raised should go charity to help enable children to experience sports.

In just 15 hours, there has already been $3,226 raised and Nguyen said it would make his friend proud.

“Tristin would be most happy to know that the money is helping other people,”

A funeral will take place Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Everden Rust Funeral Services and Crematorium.

Most Read