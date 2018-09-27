From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

Love can be in the air anywhere, even in the middle of a fierce, high-stakes hockey rivalry.

Just ask former Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps and American forward Meghan Duggan, who married this past weekend in Pownal, Maine.

“True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries,” the U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted with a picture of the happy couple.

“From competitors on the ice to partners for life,” tweeted the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Apps and Duggan have been part of easily the top rivalry in their sport. Canada and the U.S., have squared off in five of six Olympic finals since the sport joined the Winter Games program in 1998.

Apps, a 34-year-old from Toronto, was part of Canadian teams that beat Duggan’s Americans in 2010 and 2014.

Duggan, 31, won gold this year with the U.S. in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but Apps had already retired.

“The most incredible day of my entire life,” Duggan wrote on Instagram.

“Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend,” Apps wrote.

Apps is the granddaughter of Hockey Hall of Fame member Syl Apps.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park
Next story
Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

Just Posted

North Okanagan man suffers dog bites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Warning: Story contains photo of bloody leg; Man suffers multiple dog bites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Bail hearing scheduled for Surrey real estate agent charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou will have a bail hearing this week

OC Coyotes hoops squads focus on character building

Men’s and women’s teams sign on to support Values Over Victory campaign

I’m With Her will harmonize in Kelowna

The band will be performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 1

Get to know 15 resident artists in Kelowna

Culture Days in Kelowna will offer peak behind the scenes at artist studio

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

Province gives B.C. homeless campers hard deadline to leave provincial park

Housing minister Selina Robinson says supports in place to transition Greater Victoria campers to housing, shelters

1994 singled out for defining moments in B.C. sports history

Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games, Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup final and the BC Lions won the Grey Cup

Most Read