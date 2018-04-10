Firefighters responded to a snowmobile fire in rural Lumby at 10 a.m. this morning. (Black Press file photo)

Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby

No one was injured in the incident

A Lumby man was likely startled but reportedly unharmed after his snowmobile caught fire on Franklin Road in Lumby this morning. Lumby fire chief Tony Clayton said firefighters who responded to the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. this morning, reported that the blaze ignited while owner was doing some maintenance on the vehicle.

“It had a small fuel leak and the fuel ignited and burnt up the snowmobile,” Clayton said.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public feedback sought
Next story
A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Just Posted

Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Wu-Tang Clan will headline COG this summer in Kelowna

A B.C. man took the bait and ended up in jail

Kelowna RCMP took a man into custody Sunday for allegedly stealing a Bait Car.

Viper star close to Broncos

Jimmy Lambert is a Saskatoon hockey product

Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Is Kelowna ready for a ‘toking district’?

Council debates potential rules for cannabis sales/production

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Sarah Slean wins over Okanagan with OSO

Slean gave an inspiring two-hour performance in Kelowna April 7, Vernon April 8

Dates announced, but Canada not performing at 2018 Celebration of Light

South Africa, Sweden and South Korea will perform in Vancouver fireworks show

Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby

No one was injured in the incident

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Most Read