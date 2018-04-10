Fuel leak causes snowmobile fire in Lumby

No one was injured in the incident

Firefighters responded to a snowmobile fire in rural Lumby at 10 a.m. this morning. (Black Press file photo)

A Lumby man was likely startled but reportedly unharmed after his snowmobile caught fire on Franklin Road in Lumby this morning. Lumby fire chief Tony Clayton said firefighters who responded to the incident, which occurred around 10 a.m. this morning, reported that the blaze ignited while owner was doing some maintenance on the vehicle.

“It had a small fuel leak and the fuel ignited and burnt up the snowmobile,” Clayton said.

