Fuel pump failure causing some flight delays at Kelowna International Airport

Fuel trucks were unable to refill and service departing aircraft

A mechanical failure of an aviation fuel tank pump at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) caused some problems Dec. 28.

It prevented fuel trucks from being able to refill and service departing aircraft.

“We are working with our partners to fix this mechanical issue as quickly as possible,” says Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We thank passengers for their continued patience as we work to resolve this issue and get them on their way.”

While this work takes place there may be some delayed and, or cancelled flights at YLW.

Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.

READ MORE: Passenger advocate urges stranded Sunwing passengers in Mexico to take legal action

READ MORE: City reminds Kelowna residents to keep vehicles off streets with more snow on the way

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCity of Kelowna