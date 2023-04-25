Fuel theft on the rise in Salmon Arm

RCMP suggest bulk fuel storage be locked up and checked often

Salmon Arm RCMP reported seeing a rise in theft from bulk fuel tanks in the area, as well as from businesses and private vehicles, on April 25, 2023. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP are warning of a rise in fuel thefts in the area.

In a media release, Staff Sgt. Scott West noted a rise in theft from bulk fuel tanks in the area, as well as from businesses and private vehicles.

West said diesel has been the main target, but gasoline has also been stolen in Salmon Arm and surrounding areas.

RCMP warn the public to keep any bulk fuel they stored locked away and to monitor tanks or storage vessels regularly.

If you notice anyone wandering in your neighbourhood with buckets or gas cans, police ask that you call in a suspicious person report. Any information that may further the investigation can be reported to the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044, or a tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: South Canoe marks third year as FireSmart Neighbourhood

READ MORE: Celista Fire Department recognized for ‘outstanding’ commitment, service to community

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSalmon Armtheft