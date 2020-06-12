A BC Transit driver behind a glass panel on a bus. (Contributed)

Full driver doors coming to Kelowna buses

A glass barrier will soon separate transit riders from transit drivers

BC Transit is installing full driver doors on its buses across the province — including its Kelowna fleet.

Central Okanagan transit passengers will soon see a glass barrier between them and their bus driver, designed to protect the health and safety of BC Transit operators.

The door is a movable barrier situated to the right of the driver’s seat near the farebox. It includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with an anti-glare coating and metal base. The full driver door windows can be adjusted to account for sightlines associated with different seat positions.

Installations on the remaining buses in the system will take place over the coming months, replacing the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province and all new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.

BC Transit

Full driver doors coming to Kelowna buses

