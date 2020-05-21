YLW’s senior airport operations manager Phillip Elchitz said it will take them three years to fully recover. (File)

‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport’s domestic and international flights have drastically dropped since the pandemic began

Operations at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) won’t be back up to full capacity until 2023.

That’s according to senior airport operations manager Phillip Elchitz.

He said they expect domestic flights to experience a rebound first, followed by international travel.

“We’re expecting to see approximately 60 per cent of our domestic traffic to be back by the end of this year,” he said.

“But we do believe the full recovery will take up to three years. So, the expectation is that by the end of 2022, that passenger traffic levels in Kelowna will be at the same levels as they were in 2019, which is two million passengers.”

Elchitz added they expect flights to hubs such as Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton will come back first, followed by the return of flights from Kelowna to Toronto.

He said they’re also expecting trans-border flights to the United States to come back by the beginning of July, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended the border closure until June 20.

Before the pandemic, YLW saw about 3,500 to 4,000 passengers a day. Now, the airport sees between 200 and 300 passengers a day.

“It’s a significant reduction in daily passengers as well as the number of flights. A typical day would see 70 flights a day. Now, we have four flights a day,” he said.

“The other piece is that we would normally have nine airlines flying to 15 non-stop destinations and right now, we have two airlines flying to two destinations. Air Canada and WestJet continue to fly to Vancouver and Calgary.”

Elchitz said YLW is fortunate to be able to maintain most of the amenities running despite the low passenger traffic, including car rental, the gift shop, as well as Tim Hortons and Subway.

“We expect the hours of operation to expand with the expanded flight schedule. Then our full-service restaurant, we expect that to open later on in the summer when we start to see more passenger traffic.”

READ: Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

READ: Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plan B reopens its doors for haircuts in Kelowna during COVID-19
Next story
Masks problematic for asthmatic, hearing-impaired people and people with autism

Just Posted

‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport’s domestic and international flights have drastically dropped since the pandemic began

Further details about Kelowna’s patio expansion proposal revealed

Kelowna mayor announced the proposed closure of Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only access on Thursday

Emergency funding available for Central Okanagan charities

Charities supporting COVID-19 response can have access to the emergency funding

Collision at Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road near Lake Country

The collision happened around 2:55 p.m.

Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

Statistics for Interior Health show ages 30-39 make up largest portion of cases

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Princeton man taken down at gun point in town’s core

Suspect later released, had air-soft pistol in his pants

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

One positive test at Agassiz federal correction facility

Canadians’ frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

A trio of petitions with more than 77,000 signatures are calling for full refunds to be implemented

Most Read