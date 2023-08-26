Full speed ahead: Penticton Speedway confirms dates for rescheduled races

The track was forced to make a pair of postponements this month amid wildfires across the region

The Penticton Speedway returns with action on Sept. 9. (Photo- Penticton Speedway)

After rescheduling two events in as many weeks amid raging wildfires, the Penticton Speedway is back with new dates for some of its most popular races.

Action on the track returns on Sept. 9, with the speedway combining the previously postponed Iron Driver event with the Fall Brawl show.

The night of racing includes a lineup of Late Models, RPR Street Stocks, Hit to Pass, and the Hornet Class Championship.

Representatives from the track say hit-to-pass racers will engage in a “tug of war” and “burnout competition.”

For those in attendance, two free tickets for Steel Panther’s Sept. 28 show at the South Okanagan Events Centre will be on the line.

The Iron Driver Event was originally scheduled for Aug. 26.

The Avion Motorsports RS1 Series Championship, meanwhile, will now run on Oct. 7. It was set for Aug. 19, but a slew of wildfires region-wide and provincial state of emergency put a halt on the event.

The event is the championship race for Cup and Challenge Series drivers. It will also feature legend-class cars, with drivers from across Western Canada expected to be in attendance.

The speedway’s new race dates come after the province lifted non-essential travel advisories for West Kelowna on Aug. 25.

