Kelowna's Parkinson Recreation Centre. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Fun Family Day in Kelowna

Capital News Centre and Parkinson Recreation Centre are both open Family Day

With the Family Day long weekend fast approaching, Kelowna City Hall will be closed for the statutory holiday on Monday, Feb. 20.

However, there will still be plenty to do in the city.

Families looking to keep the kids busy over the holiday can visit Capital News Centre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy all-ages drop-in activities.

The fun includes a park-and-play bouncy castle, zorb soccer, community stations, and public skating. Admission is free with donations to Jumpstart accepted on-site.

Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open during regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

More information can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: How you met your lover: Kelowna shares dating stories

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Family activitiesKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon vigil commemorates 365 days of Ukraine resistance
Next story
PODCAST: B.C.’s Kirk Krack taught free diving to AVATAR 2 actors

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of duplex development proposed for 662 Berk Court. (Photo contributed)
Neighbourhood vibe valued: Kelowna duplex development dumped

A plane flying over Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Take flight with behind-the-scenes tour at Kelowna airport

The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Everett Silvertips to Prospera Place on Wednesday night (Feb. 15). (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets looking to snap losing streak against Everett

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members