Fun-filled Kelowna Made festival set for summer fun

It returns to the downtown on Aug. 26 with more than 60 free activities

The 2023 edition is being expanded to include some activities in Kerry and Stuart parks. (Kelowna Made)

The second annual Kelowna Made festival will be loaded with things to do for all ages.

It returns to downtown Kelowna on Aug. 26 with more than 60 free activities at City Park, Kerry Park and Stuart Park.

Live music, sports, kids games, art workshops, a belly flop competition, a sandcastle-building competition, a pie-eating contest, and a fashion show are all part of the fun.

“Kelowna Made 2023 will truly have something for everyone,” said Lance Macdonald, host committee chairperson. “Planning has been ongoing for months, and we’re all looking forward to August 26, when we get to celebrate Kelowna with our fellow community members.”

The full schedule will be released over the next couple of weeks.

As well, a limited selection of orange Kelowna Made bucket hats are on sale for $30 (includes tax) at the Parkinson Recreation Centre front desk while supplies last. All proceeds go directly to supporting Kelowna Made.

More information, and pre-registration for the belly flop and sandcastle competition, can be found on the Kelowna Made website.

