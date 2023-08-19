The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above lakefront homes, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fund started for those looking to help British Columbians impacted by wildfires

Canadian Red Cross has launched an appeal for donations

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fund for those wanting to help British Columbians impacted by the wildfires.

At least 15,000 people have been displaced by the wildfires, predominetly burning in the Okanagan.

In a statement Saturday (Aug. 19), the organization said that donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts, as well as preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within B.C.

Canadians wishing to make a donation can do so online at redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

