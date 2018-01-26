Credit: Pixabay

Funding announced in Okanagan for anti-racism programs

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network recieved $35,000

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network will be using recently announced anti-racism funding to make Okanagan communities safer and more inclusive.

The network is a partnership between organizations located in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops. This year, the network received $35,000 in funding through the B.C. Organizing Against Racism and Hate program to continue developing anti-racism programming throughout the Okanagan, according to a government press release.

“In building a strong community foundation, the Thompson Okanagan Respect Network has taken the first important step to addressing racism,” said Ravi Kahlon, parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism. “I applaud these organizations for joining together and encouraging people and communities to learn about, understand and combat racism.”

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network’s vision is a region where all community members are welcomed, valued and respected. To achieve this, the network is working together to bring in educational programs, workshops and events focused on promoting the value of diversity and multiculturalism, said the release.

“It’s an honour to work together and bring inspirational speakers, workshops and events to the residents of our region,” said Annette Sharkey, executive director of the Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan. “A good example of our work was the ‘Respect Lives Here’ play delivered to middle school students in each community in the network. This couldn’t have been done without community collaboration.”

A total of $224,000 in funding is being distributed to 32 community organizations through the OARH program in 2018. OARH funds connect community anti-racism networks at the local level, which encourages opportunities for collaborative, community-based programs throughout the province. Funded organizations create community engagement activities for outreach, educational opportunities and workshops to challenge racism and barriers to full inclusion, said the release.

British Columbia’s Multiculturalism Act was created in 1993 to recognize the diversity of British Columbians, encourage respect for the province’s multicultural heritage, promote racial harmony and foster a society without barriers to inclusion.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments
Next story
B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Just Posted

Funding announced in Okanagan for anti-racism programs

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network recieved $35,000

Time to swap out your old wood stove

Central Okanagan Regional District offering incentives for wood stove upgrades

Jury deliberates overnight in trial for man accused of assaulting sleeping women

Jury deliberates overnight…

Wondering what caused the massive snowflakes?

When warm air meets cold air you get …

Alleged pimp’s trial scheduled for later in the year

Rypiak in court next month to finalize court

Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

West Kelowna council discusses snow, soccer

Check out the highlights from the latest council meeting

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Most Read