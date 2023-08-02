The municipality of Summerland has received close to $2 million in grant funding for work at the Isintok Dam. (District of Summerland image)

Funding received for Summerland dam spillway project

Grant for close to $2M announced for Isintok Dam work

The municipality of Summerland has been awarded a grant from the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund to upgrade the Isintok Dam spillway.

The grant is for $1,939,590.

Design work has been completed by Kerr Wood Leidal Engineering Consultants and construction of the project is scheduled for 2024.

The work will include replacing the existing concrete spillway structure, excavating the spillway channel to make it wider, replacing the culvert through the access road with a single-span bridge, installing riprap in the modified section of the spillway channel and at bridge abutments and installing a remote monitoring system for reservoir level, dam outflows, precipitation, wind and temperature.

“The Isintok spillway is at the end of its serviceable life and moving forward with this project will help improve the safety and security of our water supply,” said Mayor Doug Holmes. “We appreciate the provincial government for their investment in this critical area.”

Engineering reviews from 2020 to 2022 confirmed the Isintok spillway is undersized, has become deteriorated and poses a flood risk to Summerland.

The provincial dam safety office ranks Isintok Dam as a “very high consequence” dam, meaning it has the potential to cause significant impact to human life, the environment, and properties in an extreme inflow event. With continued downstream development, there is potential for it to be considered an “extreme consequence” dam.

In recent years, the municipality has done other work at the dam, including work on the dam outlet which was completed in 2022. In February 2023, the municipality received funding for the design of the Isintok Dam Spillway Upgrade project.

A dam has been in place at the reservoir lake west of Summerland since 1926.

