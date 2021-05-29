Funding support for school expansion, site acquistion in Central Okanagan

Provincial government funding earmarked in the 2021-22 budget is beginning to filter down to the Central Okanagan School District.

The school district confirmed last week an addition to École Dr. Knox Middle School approved in principle to become the new Westside secondary school, a similar go-ahead has been given for the district to secure land in at the north end of the Wilden subdivision for a new elementary school.

Board of education chair Moyra Baxter said the funding will meet two urgent needs for the school district.

“The board of education continues to advocate for our other priority projects such as Rutland Middle School and Glenmore Secondary, where we have a plan, suitable locations and need the government’s support to move forward,” said Baxter.

Currently, Dr. Knox Middle is at 115 per cent utilization and has seven portables on site, with an additional two portables coming this summer.

The more than $20 million in addition funding will allow for up to 1,100 students to attend the school without the need for portables.

The school district will now develop the final project plan for Dr. Knox Middle to secure final treasury board approval.

The new Wilden elementary school site is located on Union Road.

With the land acquired, efforts will commence to secure funding for construction of the new school, to help off-set the enrolment pressure on existing Glenmore Valley elementary schools, now at 130 per cent utilization with 13 portables in use by next fall.

