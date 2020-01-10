Fundraiser for six-year-old Kelowna girl with tumour surpasses $10,000 fundraising goal

One-year-old Elara Isagawa was diagnosed with tumour last Christmas Eve

Kelowna residents have come through in a big way for the Isagawa family and their one-year-old daughter Elara, who was diagnosed with a tumour on Christmas Eve.

A online fundraiser to raise money for Elara’s treatment costs raised over $12,000 surpassing its initial $10,000 goal set by the family earlier this week.

On Dec. 31 Elara underwent a 6.5 hour surgery to remove 98 per cent of the tumour between her pelvis and abdomen, however family member Jessica Isagawa said Elara still has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

“After meeting with Elara’s oncology team, it was discovered that Elara’s tumour is malignant and needs to be treated with up to four rounds of chemotherapy.” said Jessica.

“Each round of chemotherapy will last about a month.”

While Jessica said small tumour masses were also found on Elara’s lungs during a recent CT scan, she said chemotherapy will likely be able to get rid of it.

On the GoFundMe page, dozens of people have showed their outpouring of support for Elara.

“I can’t imagine what your family must be going through,” said Kelowna resident Kelly Donohue.

“Please know all of our hearts are with all of yours. Sending you all strength, light and love.”

Kelowna resident Vicky Fox also sent her best wishes to Elara.

“Wishing I could send more. Sending hugs and prayers your way,” said Fox.

“Thinking of you all daily. Elara is a fighter. Stay positive.”

So far, almost 180 people have donated to the online fundraiser.

