Fundraiser for Wilson’s Landing firefighters raises close to $100K

13 volunteer firefighters have lost their homes in the McDougall Creek fire

A before and after photo of Wilson Landing’s Fire Chief Paul Zydowicz’s home. Funds will go towards helping Zydowicz and the 12 other firefighters who lost their homes. (GoFundMe photo)

It’s been a chaotic and exhausting week for firefighters across the Okanagan region, as they still continue to deal with wildfires.

The McDougall Creek blaze, currently still burning at a size of 12,634 hectares, has burnt down several homes, including those of 13 members of the Wilson Landing Volunteer Fire Department.

The 24-team crew has done their best to protect the community, but more than half of them have lost their homes while protecting others.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend of the fire chief, Paul Zydowicz. As of writing, $96,600 has been raised for the 13 firefighters and their families.

The funds will be used at each family’s discretion as they wait for insurance proceeds.

The 13 firefighters are: Tom Crocker, Gavin Jones, Terry Grover, Ronaye Beck, Rob Baker, David Ireland, William Myers, Cameron Fyles, Arturo Peralta, Nick Fox, Riley Carruthers, Dave Richie and Zydowicz. The Wilson Landing fire department also covers areas like Traders Cove, Pine Point, Blue Grouse, Shelter Cove, Bella Vista and Secret Point.

The GoFundMe link can be found at gofund.me/96998292, with proceeds being evenly distributed between each family.

A $130,000 goal has been set.

