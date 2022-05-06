Fundraiser in support of wildlife rehabilitation in the Okanagan

‘A kick-off fundraiser to open our doors to wild animal patients this spring’

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society has been busy with construction over the past few months. (Photo/Eva Hartmann)

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (IWRS) is looking for community support in building a baby animal nursery.

It will be part of the Okanagan Wildlife Care Centre the IWRS is building in Summerland. Right now the society is in the final push to get the centre inspected and licensed by the provincial government.

“Having started construction late last year we have single-handedly built our first outdoor enclosures for small mammals and waterbirds,” said President and Co-founder Eva Hartmann. “With the help of our volunteers on many weekends of work bees, and some after-work hours spent digging, sawing, and hammering it is amazing how every little bit adds up.”

The society has been building specialized housing for various species of wildlife over the past few months and is due for a visit by the provincial wildlife veterinarian to obtain licensing under the BC Wildlife Act. It is illegal to care for wildlife in B.C. without a permit.

The IWRS is hosting a “Wild About Spring Comedy Show & Auction“ hosted by DunnEnzies Restaurant South Mission in Kelowna on May 27 in support of the nursery project.

“A kick-off fundraiser to open our doors to wild animal patients this spring,” added Hartmann. We’re raising $15,000 in order to build an indoor wildlife nursery at our Summerland facility.”

A silent auction will round up the evening along with live music by Conroy Ross.

Hartmann said they are really fortunate to be able to make a dream a reality.

“The society has responded to nearly 100 email requests by the public about wildlife in distress to date. It’s time to open our doors to the care centre.“

Tickets for the fundraiser are available here. More information about the IWRS can be found on their website.

