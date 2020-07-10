Fundraiser kicks off for Lake Country families displaced by house fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $5K for those who lost everything in early morning blaze

A fire on Teresa Road in Lake Country Tuesday morning, July 7, destroyed a house. Six people and six animals lived in the home. Four adults, two dogs and two cats are safe. Two people are away camping and two cats are unaccounted for. (Lake Country Fire Department)

Six people are displaced after a home in Lake Country was destroyed by fire July 7. Now, a fundraiser has been started to help return some “normalcy” to those affected.

The Lake Country Fire Department arrived at Teresa Road at 6:01 a.m., to find a single-detached home engulfed in flames.

“It was pretty obvious it was a working fire,” said deputy fire chief Brent Penner, upon arrival at the scene. “Flames were through the roof and through some upper windows. The siding of the structure was gassing off.”

Four people, including the property owners, lived in the upstairs portion of the home. One person had been doing some laundry and fell asleep on the couch. It was that person who was woken up by the fire and tried, unsuccessfully, to put the blaze out with a fire extinguisher.

All four were able to get out of the structure along with two dogs. However, two cats remain unaccounted for.

One couple lived in the home’s basement but they are away on a camping trip. Their two cats were found alive.

It’s believed the fire started outside the structure, but officials are looking into the exact cause.

GoFundMe campaign organizer Desteni Denouden created the fundraiser July 9 to gather donations to enable the families to purchase “the basic day-to-day items.”

“Our friend and her family lost their home in a devastating fire this week,” Denouden wrote. “We are so grateful they are all safe, however they have lost everything.”

The funds raised will also go toward paying for temporary accommodations.

“We are trying to bring some normalcy to their lives during this tough time,” Denouden wrote. “Thank you for your support and kindness.”

In just over 24 hours, more than $300 has been raised of the $5,000 goal.

