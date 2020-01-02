Fundraiser launched by mother of man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

The money raised will be used to bring Shane Bourdin’s belongings home

A fundraiser has been launched by the mother of the man who died last month at Recreation Avenue’s temporary outdoor shelter.

Theresa Whittier, wants to bring her son Shane Bourdin’s belongings back to Red Deer, Alberta.

The cause of his death has not been made public yet, but the RCMP said in previous statements that the BC Coroners Service was notified and is now investigating the incident.

Bourdin died in the early morning hours of Dec. 16. BC Emergency Health Services received a report of an unconscious person at the camp.

Bourdin was transported to the hospital where he later died.

A candlelight memorial was set up for Bourdin two days later. Whittier was at the memorial, but could not bring back Bourdin’s personal belongings.

“I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now. My son died being out here,” Whittier said when she attended her son’s memorial.

“My son is dead. He’s gone forever and his kids will never see him again and neither will I… I’m so proud of my son and I’ll hold onto him in my heart forever.”

Friends and family described Bourdin as kind and compassionate.

His childhood friend Nastasia Neff said he was one-of-a-kind.

“Shane was an amazing guy… it’s just super sad, almost sickening sad. He was like a brother to a lot of us,” Neff said.

In a Facebook post, Whittier said she’s also raising funds to be able to pay back what was spent for Bourdin’s funeral service.

Black Press Media has reached out to Whittier for comment.

To donate, you can visit her fundraising page.

