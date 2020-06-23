Fundraisers for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

Two online campaigns have been launched to help Kashif Sheikh’s family

Kashif Sheikh, 46, drowned trying to save his daughter on Father’s Day. (Submitted photo)

Two fundraisers have been launched to support Kashif Sheikh’s family after their Father’s Day tragedy.

The 46-year-old father of four died while rescuing his daughter on Sunday, June 21. Sheikh jumped into the water at Mill Creek Regional Park after his 13-year-old daughter slipped in.

“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

One of the fundraisers, arranged by Isbah Barlas, indicated the funds will go towards helping Sheikh’s family with his funeral arrangements, as well as to provide some financial resources for his children.

“Kashif, we love you, we miss you, and we know you are getting a beautiful spot in heaven,” Barlas’ fundraiser tribute stated.

Sheikh lived in Delta with his family and was working as a realtor for Nationwide Realty Corp. Before becoming a realtor, he was employed at the Vancouver International Airport.

His supervisor at Nationwide Ray Arneja described him as always smiling and relaxed.

Funds raised through both campaigns will go directly to Sheikh’s family.

To donate, visit this site or this one.

