Fundraising concert to be held to replace West Kelowna PAC’s stolen money

More than $20,000 went missing out of the Glenrosa Elementary PAC account

After more than $20,000 was stolen from a West Kelowna PAC bank account, a fundraiser is being held to try and get back some of the funds.

The Glenrosa Elementary Fundraiser Concert to support the local PAC will be held Oct. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Hall and features local musicians. Admission is by donation.

The live music from 4 to 7 p.m. will include performances by Wheely Nawties, Jim Leguilloux, Dance City Academy and A Man Named Sue. There will also be a silent auction and Kelly O’s food truck will be on site with all sales proceeds donated to the cause.

“It’s going to be a really fun afternoon, open to the public… kid-friendly and we’re just looking forward to getting the community together and raising money for the kids,” said Amber Hall, a member of the Glenrosa PAC executive.

The main intent of the concert is to begin efforts to replace the money that disappeared, with any leftover funds to be donated to help other PAC groups in the school district.

Hall said three volunteers have been spearheading the project, but this is likely the only event.

We’re encouraging everyone to come out,” Hall said, adding the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club will also be donating to the PAC.

