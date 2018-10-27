Glenrosa Elementary School in West Kelowna. Photo: contributed

Fundraising concert to be held to replace West Kelowna PAC’s stolen money

More than $20,000 went missing out of the Glenrosa Elementary PAC account

After more than $20,000 was stolen from a West Kelowna PAC bank account, a fundraiser is being held to try and get back some of the funds.

The Glenrosa Elementary Fundraiser Concert to support the local PAC will be held Oct. 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Hall and features local musicians. Admission is by donation.

READ MORE: Parents ‘shocked and horrified’ by Glenrosa PAC theft

The live music from 4 to 7 p.m. will include performances by Wheely Nawties, Jim Leguilloux, Dance City Academy and A Man Named Sue. There will also be a silent auction and Kelly O’s food truck will be on site with all sales proceeds donated to the cause.

“It’s going to be a really fun afternoon, open to the public… kid-friendly and we’re just looking forward to getting the community together and raising money for the kids,” said Amber Hall, a member of the Glenrosa PAC executive.

The main intent of the concert is to begin efforts to replace the money that disappeared, with any leftover funds to be donated to help other PAC groups in the school district.

READ MORE: Significant funds missing from Glenrosa Elementary PAC bank account

Hall said three volunteers have been spearheading the project, but this is likely the only event.

We’re encouraging everyone to come out,” Hall said, adding the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club will also be donating to the PAC.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court
Next story
Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

Just Posted

Fundraising concert to be held to replace West Kelowna PAC’s stolen money

More than $20,000 went missing out of the Glenrosa Elementary PAC account

Halloween happenings in Kelowna

Want to be scared with weekend? We have you covered

Lake Country filmmaker wins Wildlife Oscar for toad documentary

Mike McKinley’s Toad People won an award at the Wildscreen Panda Awards Oct. 19

Multi-vehicle crash on Glenmore Drive at Summit in Kelowna Friday afternoon

Traffic backed up as three vehiciles involved and lamp standard comes down

Traffic collisions in Kelowna prompt cops to issue warnings about being seen at night

Cops telling public to wear bike helmets and reflective clothes when out at night near traffic

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Tiny Home builder comes to Penticton

New Penticton business focuses on the little things

GUEST COLUMN: Proportional representation curbs extremist movements

Pioneer of B.C. electoral reform argues for yes vote in referendum

Janes Pub Style Chicken Burgers recalled after salmonella outbreak

One person in B.C., three in Alberta and 24 others have fallen ill across Canada

Wow! Dodgers top Boston in 18th inning, longest Series game

Max Muncy’s home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday

UPDATE: Suspect in custody after fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Canadian Holocaust denier guilty of inciting hatred in German court

Monika Schaefer of Jasper, Alta., was in Germany visiting family when she was arrested in January on charges of ‘incitement of the people.’ ’

B.C. woman launches campaign for trick-or-treaters who can’t eat candy

The teal pumpkin is a welcome sign for families whose kids can’t have candy

Residential school ‘monster’ now lives in child-welfare system: senator

Sen. Murray Sinclair said there are more children in Canada’s child-welfare system today than there were at the height of residential schools

Most Read