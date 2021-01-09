A fundraising campaign has been created by friends and family of Samuel White, an Okanagan man who was seriously injured in a snowmobile accident near Enderby Dec. 29, 2020. (GoFundMe photo)

Funds sought for Okanagan man seriously injured in snowmobile accident

Samuel White may never regain the ability to walk after incident at Hunters Range near Enderby

After a recent snowmobiling accident near Enderby left him with a broken vertebrae, friends and family of an Okanagan man are asking the community for support.

A GoFundMe has been created for Samuel White, who was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital and then onto the Vancouver hospital Dec. 29 after the accident at Hunters Range.

The crash followed a mechanical issue, according to the fundraiser page. Local snowmobilers were first to respond and applied first aid until the arrival of an Air Ambulance Team.

This left White with a broken L1 (lower spine) vertebrae and a dislocated shoulder. Post-surgery, doctors now predict he has an “extremely low chance of walking again,” according to the GoFundMe.

“Sam had just begun his post-secondary journey; moving north, away from his family to work and attend school. His life has now taken an unexpected turn.”

It was the second time Vernon Search and Rescue was tasked with helping a snowmobilers at Hunters Range in less than a week; crews battled poor weather conditions to rescue three who were stuck in a creek bed Jan. 3.

READ MORE: Helicopter rescues injured snowmobiler near Enderby

According to the campaign description, White’s single mother has had to take time off work to be by his side at the Vancouver General Hospital while he starts his road to recovery. He will be there until he has healed enough to begin rehabilitation.

“Sam has a very long journey ahead of him both physically and mentally. Sam will require many adaptations to accommodate his injuries, wheelchairs, housing, vehicles etc.,” the GoFundMe reads.

“There will be many costs associated with adapting to his new way of life. These costs will be enormous for Sam and his family.”

White’s friends and family welcome any support the community can offer to help with the costs they’ll face through his recovery. The campaign has so far raised over $4,000 of its $40,000 goal and can be found here.

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue members unstick three sledders around Hunters Range

