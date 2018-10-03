Funeral for West Kelowna firefighter announced

The funeral will be held on Oct. 9

On Oct. 9, West Kelowna Fire Rescue will take part in a long standing fire service tradition as we say good bye to a co-worker and friend, Captain Troy Russell, in a full line-of-duty death funeral. This is a tremendously sad, yet very important day for West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Capt. Russell’s family.

The funeral honouring Captain Troy Russell, a 20-year West Kelowna Fire Fighter who died Sept. 25 after a heroic battle with cancer. Capt. Russell’s death is the first line-of-duty death for West Kelowna Fire Rescue as the cancer he experienced was directly related to his work as a firefighter.

“I welcome you to witness the events of the day, beginning with a processional along Ross Road and Hewl Road followed by the ceremony in Royal LePage Place,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief, Jason Brolund.

Capt. Troy Russell Procession and Funeral, Tuesday, Oct. 9

11:45 a.m. – Procession Departs

Leaving from the muster point at 1655 Westgate Road, the procession will travel eastbound on Ross Road to Hewl Road, then southbound on Hewl Road to Royal LePage Place. Two ladder trucks will have raised ladders in the form of an arch for the procession to travel through. The Procession will include family members, fire service personnel, emergency personnel and vehicles.

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – procession, media and public will proceed into Royal LePage Place. Media will not be allowed on the floor of Royal LePage Place during the ceremony but are welcome to position themselves in the seating bowl to cover the event.

1 p.m. – Funeral begins. The ceremony is expected to last approximately 1 hour.

2:45 p.m. – Interview Opportunity with West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund under the arch formed by the ladder trucks.

