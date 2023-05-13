A neighborhood is cut off from the city as a flooded river took out the bridge on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

A neighborhood is cut off from the city as a flooded river took out the bridge on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Baie-Saint-Paul, Quebec. Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Funerals to be held for Quebec firefighters killed during floods in Charlevoix region

Their bodies were discovered about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre

Funerals for two Quebec volunteer firefighters who died earlier this month during flash floods in the Charlevoix region will be private affairs.

The municipality of St-Urbain, northeast of Quebec City says the families of both Régis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23, wanted to proceed with simple services in the image of the two fallen men and did not want civic funerals.

Régis Lavoie’s funeral will take place later today (May 13) at the St-Urbain church in the town about 110 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The municipality says Christopher Lavoie’s funeral is scheduled for May 26.

The two men — who are not related — were swept away by floodwaters on May 1 during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said that one of the firefighters used his own amphibious ATV to try to reach a couple whose home was surrounded by water in the town.

Their bodies were discovered two days later about 500 metres apart in the Riviere du Gouffre.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersfuneral

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
Next story
Patrol car rammed, officer hurt, suspect shot in B.C. RCMP parking lot

Just Posted

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to the CCBC playoffs as the no. 2 seed in the league. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Okanagan College Coyotes split season finale, finish second in CCBC going into playoffs

The Central Okanagan Food Bank held a barbecue for their volunteers and the public on Saturday, May 13. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Central Okanagan Food Bank gives back to the community with free barbecue

The Okanagan Humane Society is hosting an event at the Kelowna Yacht Club on Saturday, June 3. (Okanagan Humane Society)
Cuddle furry friends at Okanagan Humane Society event in Kelowna

Canadian country stars Paul Brandt and Terri Clark are bringing their Homecoming Tour to Kelowna this fall. (paulbrandt.com)
2 Canadian country stars bringing acoustic tour to Kelowna