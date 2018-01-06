Sophie Monk walks a pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs around the Silver Star Village on Jan. 4.-image credit: Silver Star Mountain Resort

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Paw prints were mixed in with the ski tracks at Silver Star Mountain Resort Thursday, Jan. 4

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying the powder and sunshine at Silver Star’s village were surprised by a friendly pack of 13 Bernese Mountain Dogs and their owners. The dogs’ visit to the village helped give exposure to Silver Star’s Resort Dog Passes. The dog passes serve as a fundraiser for the SPCA and can be purchased for $15 from the ticket office in the Silver Star Village. One hundred per cent of the proceeds go to the SPCA.

Silver Star Marketing and Media Specialist Oscar Gordon said the passes are not a requirement for dogs to be on the mountain, but serve as a fun way to help out the SPCA.

Bernese Mountain Dogs originated in the Swiss Alps making them right at home in the snow of a ski hill.

Visitors to the mountain were happy to play and take photos with the furry and friendly canines.

“They are just the most beautiful dogs. They make me so happy, Best day ever.” said Shannon Lamontagne of Kelowna.

Gordon said this wouldn’t be the last visit to the village by a group of four-legged friends.

“It’s amazing what can happen when you bring 13 Bernese Mountain dogs into the village… they acted as some sort of magnet to everyone nearby. We’re on the scout for our next breed.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon
Next story
Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

Just Posted

Snow and rain expected as temperatures rise in Kelowna

The warm week will see snow and rain as temperatures climb above 0 C

Woman shot, police investigating in Vernon

The 49-year-old sustained life threatening injuries

Lake Country local featured in art gallery

Wanda Lock’s A Studio of One’s Own will be shown in Vernon Jan. 11

Happenings for senior centre in Peachland

A new year, a new you!

FortisBC applies for return to single residential rate

Kelowna - The company expects a decision by the end of 2018

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Victor Mete uncertain of future after winning world junior gold

Mete is eligible to return to Montreal since he was on loan, or can be sent to the London Knights

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

Man faces charges after waving pellet pistol in Kamloops

RCMP responded to a call of a man waving a gun at the Kamloops Aboriginal Friendship Society

Updated: Kamloops fire engulfs abandoned restaurant

The fire took place last night

Parnell: A few wishes for 2018

Kelowna editor Kevin Parnell says there’s a few things we all need this year

T’Birds halt Rockets home-ice win streak at 13

Kelowna falls to Seattle but celebrates Dillon Dube and Cal Foote’s gold medal with Team Canada

Son charged in death of Salt Spring Island woman

Martin Galen Vandenberg, 22, has now been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heather Jones

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Most Read