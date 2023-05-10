Bighorn sheep. (FWCP photo)

Bighorn sheep. (FWCP photo)

FWCP approves $6.2 million in funding for fish and wildlife projects in Columbia, Kootenay regions

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program is a partnership between BC Hydro, government, First Nations

Help is on the way for fish and wildlife projects in the Columbia and Kootenay regions thanks to funding from a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations, and public stakeholders.

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program’s (FWCP) local board has announced approximately $6.2 million in funding for 33 fish and wildlife projects in the Columbia Region that will benefit local species like elk, barn swallows, woodpeckers, badgers, and kokanee salmon.

“Throughout the region, the projects funded by the FWCP this year will support our mission to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams,” says Jen Walker-Larsen, the FWCP’s Columbia Region manager, in a press release.

In Revelstoke, approximately $1 million in FWCP funding is going towards a Province of B.C. project which will address nutrient losses in the Arrow Lakes Reservoir which resulted from the construction of the Hugh L. Keenleyside, Mica, and Revelstoke dams.

Near Golden, funded projects will work to enhance habitat for Rocky Mountain elk in the Kicking Horse Canyon.

“Enhancing habitat for at-risk species is an objective of our program, and our Columbia Region board has approved significant funding for this work,” added Walker-Larsen.

Other projects approved for the region will benefit bats, ungulates, grizzly bears, bats, trout, native plants, and more.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations, and public stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams with annual funding from BC Hydro.

The FWCP was created to enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams with annual funding from BC Hydro.

The full Columbia Region project list is available at fwcp.ca/projectlists.

READ MORE: B.C. snow levels vary widely

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union hosts annual Fun Run

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenRevelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.
Next story
Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of a development proposed by Kettle Valley Holdings located at 410 Providence Avenue. (City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council to consider final phase of Kettle Valley development

Three participants march at Kelowna Pride in 2019. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Queer Kelowna advocacy group joins call for government to act amidst rising hate

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement as hot temperatures are on the way to the Okanagan (File photo)
Get out the sunscreen: Hot weather coming to the Okanagan this weekend

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Tigers and popcorn

Pop-up banner image