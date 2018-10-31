Gable Beach users get their bench in Lake Country

Carr’s Landing residents celebrated a new bench that now sits on the beach Oct. 21

The Friends of Gable Beach members take a seat on their new bench. Cara Reed (centre) is the new Carr’s Landing councillor. - Contributed

Carr’s Landing residents were ecstatic Oct. 21 with the arrival of a new bench at Gable Beach.

The Friends of Gable Beach association, made up of Carr’s Landing residents, has fundraised almost $1,400 to build a bench for the beach at Gable Beach Road end, which was originally approved by council in May.

The bench came after Carr’s Landing residents fought the District of Lake Country’s decision to sell pieces of land adjacent to Gable Beach Road end and won.

READ MORE: Gable Beach bench plans move ahead in Lake Country

Gable Beach Road end is currently maintained by the district, and $25,000 worth of upgrades have been listed in its Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the next six to 10 years to improve its use.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.