Gadren gala to support heritage conservation in Central Okanagan

The Benvoulin Garden Gala will go June 22 at the Benvoulin Heritage Church in Kelowna. —Image: Prime Light Media

The gala will go June 22 at the Benvoulin Heritage Church gardens in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Heritage Society’s spring fundraising gala and silent auction will take place June 22 at 7 p.m.

The Benvoulin Garden Gala is in support of heritage conservation and the historic gardens at Benvoulin Heritage Church and park, 2279 Benvoulin Road.

According to organizers, there will be a great deal to enjoy during the evening—live music in the garden with high-energy duo Riverteeth, a wine bar with a selection of wines and wine pairings by The View Winery, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a dessert bar.

Local businesses have donated prizes for the silent auction, including tickets for dinner and a show at the Kelowna Actor’s Studio, golf at the Shannon Lake Golf Club in West Kelowna and numerous gift baskets and gift certificates.

The Garden Gala will recognize several local families for their ongoing support of heritage conservation and will unveil plans for the restoration of the large garden and pathways on the north side of the park.

Organizers are also thanking local gardening veterans Don Burnett and Gwen Steele—both gardening columnists for the Capital News—for providing their expertise in helping transform the historic gardens ta the Benvoulin Heritage Church into a traditional cottage garden and a beautiful new photo-op site, slated to open this fall.

The garden will become a site to recognize individuals, families and businesses through donor bricks lining the paths.

The Benvoulin Heritage Church is what prompted the creation of the Central Okanagan Heritage Society.

The COHS was formed in 1982 when a group of concerned citizens rolled up their sleeves to save and restore the church.

Since then, the society’s work has continued with the conservation of and advocacy for other local heritage sites and buildings, including Guisachan House and Gardens and Brent’s Grist Mill.

The Society also provides tours and workshops to educate the community about the importance of heritage.

Tickets for the Benvoulin Garden Gala are $50 each and can be purchased by calling 250-861-7188 or email cohs@telus.net.

Most Read