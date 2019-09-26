GALLERY: 2 homes on fire across from Vernon elementary school

More information to come

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue confirmed the fire spread to a second home and caused some damage, however it was extinguished before causing serious damage.

Firefighters are still dousing the home with water and flames can be seen through the roof.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to the scene and have made it into the home.

Three fire trucks are on scene and around a dozen firefighters.

UPDATE: 4:34 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services continue working on snuffing the flames that have engulfed a home on 35th Avenue.

It is reported that everyone got out of the home safely.

Hydro and Fortis BC crews are on scene to cut the utilities.

There are around two dozen people in the area watching the blaze.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m.

Vernon firefighters are on scene of two structure fires on 35th-avenue.

Two adjacent homes on the 1400 block of 35th Avenue across from Silver Star Elementary School are involved in the fire.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area as crews are working to snuff the flames.

ORIGINAL:

Vernon firefighters are responding to a structure fire on 35th Avenue and 13th Street.

Firefighters are requesting more backup to battle the blaze.

A Morning Star reporter is en route. More information to come.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park
Next story
Five meals a week: Scientists audit garbage to assess household food waste

Just Posted

Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety

The Central Okanagan Public School Board supporting evidence-based strategies for homelessness

Black smoke rises from structure fire in Kelowna

A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in… Continue reading

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

GALLERY: 2 homes on fire across from Vernon elementary school

More information to come

Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in… Continue reading

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Nothing is perfect - and that includes what you eat. Oddly shaped… Continue reading

Most Read