The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s gang team was in the Okanagan Aug. 3 to 7. (@cfseubc/Twitter)

Gang cops seize 2 kilos of illicit drugs, firearms during Okanagan visit

CFSEU officers were in the Okanagan patrolling between Kelowna and Vernon for five days this month

B.C.’s gang cops seized firearms and illicit drugs while patrolling the Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon areas over five days at the beginning of August.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was in the Okanagan between Aug. 3 and 7, their second Okanagan trip in 2021.

According to a news release, officers arrested “several individuals” and seized four firearms, ammunition, a Taser, knives and machetes, among other weapons.

They also found more than two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine, GHB, mushrooms, a variety of pills and cash suspected to be related to drug trafficking. Samples of the drugs have been sent to Health Canada for analysis.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit deploys officers to communities across the province, targeting ongoing gang violence.

